Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,113 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Confluent by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 50.6% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 464,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Confluent by 17.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 5.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $90,289.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 232,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,450.58. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $731,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,092,494 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,558.16. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,656. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Confluent’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

