Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $175.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

