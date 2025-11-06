Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

