Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 864,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.