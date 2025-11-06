Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after purchasing an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $234.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

