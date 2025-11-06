Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 362,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,962.76. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.