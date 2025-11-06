Tradewinds LLC. Sells 11,207 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

