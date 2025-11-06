TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $472.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

