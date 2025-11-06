Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY is Brooktree Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Thryv comprises about 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Thryv by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

