The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.