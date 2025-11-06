TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley raised TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

