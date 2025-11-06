Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,372. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

