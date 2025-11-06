Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

