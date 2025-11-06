Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Teradata Stock Up 32.6%

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 7.15%.Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 253,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

