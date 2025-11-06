Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $12.60 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. a.k.a. Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

