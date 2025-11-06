Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Veritas lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,611.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 707,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,014,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 33.1% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.