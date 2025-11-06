Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSM opened at $293.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.