Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

