Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Provident Bancorp, Inc. $PVBC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVBC. Wall Street Zen raised Provident Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

PVBC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

