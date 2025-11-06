Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSB. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

