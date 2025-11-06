Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 17,527 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ExlService worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 281.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $39.47 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

