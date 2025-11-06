Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3%

SYK opened at $357.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

