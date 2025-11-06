Strs Ohio Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in On Holding AG $ONON

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.18.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on ON in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on ON from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

