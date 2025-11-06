Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

