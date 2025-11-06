Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $60.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.