Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $60.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.