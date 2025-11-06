Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 469.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $76.32.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

