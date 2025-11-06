Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 7,235 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

