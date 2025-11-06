Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

