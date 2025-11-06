State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

