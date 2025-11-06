Staika (STIK) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Staika (STIK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Staika has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Staika has a total market cap of $32.05 million and $146.32 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staika token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,049.10 or 0.99967870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika launched on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. The official message board for Staika is medium.com/staika.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,875.55437939 with 131,140,275.55437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.80354114 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $162,253.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

