Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,020 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

