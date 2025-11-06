SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 72,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SDY stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

