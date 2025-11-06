SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB Shares Acquired by Climber Capital SA

Climber Capital SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Climber Capital SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,799.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,968,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,469,000 after buying an additional 12,803,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 864,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 863,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 819,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 384,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB opened at $33.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

