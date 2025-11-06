Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 3,357 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853,951 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $92,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,330,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $18,163,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

