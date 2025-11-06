Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,047,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HII. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:HII opened at $306.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

