Simmons Bank Sells 584 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

