Simmons Bank Sells 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.