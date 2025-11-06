Simmons Bank Sells 1,098 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 157,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVI opened at $107.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

