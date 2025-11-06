Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.