Simmons Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Simmons Bank increased its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLB by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLB by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLB by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in SLB by 21,737.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.54 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

