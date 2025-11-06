Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $199.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

