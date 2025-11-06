Sigma Planning Corp Buys 345 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

