Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.8 million-$447.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.2 million. Sezzle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.350 EPS.

Sezzle Stock Down 8.0%

Sezzle stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 677,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SEZL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,040. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,505. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,630. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.