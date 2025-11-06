Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Euan Abraham Sells 3,915 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $45,766.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,034.56. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Euan Abraham sold 1,480 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $22,481.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $374,750.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Euan Abraham sold 8,433 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $104,400.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Euan Abraham sold 12,603 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $133,591.80.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 0.1%

SERV stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SERV shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.