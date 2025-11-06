Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 and last traded at GBX 678, with a volume of 136996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677.

The company has a market capitalization of £895.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 645.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.43.

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

