Rxo Inc $RXO Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.09% of RXO worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in RXO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of RXO by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 189,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

