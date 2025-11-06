ROI Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

