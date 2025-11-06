ROI Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF $PUI

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF comprises about 1.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.65% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,476,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PUI opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.2162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Articles

