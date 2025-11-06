Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

RIGL stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $488,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

